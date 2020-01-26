Firefighters were called to a house in West Mobile after a neighbor spotted flames around the fireplace.
Crews arrived at the scene on Stonemill Run around 2:30 p.m. According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, "Flames were beginning to breach the side wall of the home, and smoke was noted flowing from a brick chimney."
Neighbors told crews that the house was vacant. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
