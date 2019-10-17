MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused a shed to go up in flames Thursday morning on Alba Street in Mobile.
Mobile Fire said the structure is a complete loss.
Once firefighters got on scene they quickly were able to get it under control before it could spread to homes nearby.
“I saw the garage was up in flames and it was just up so high where I thought it was going to get to that car and that house,” said Chris Bonner who called 911.
Mobile Fire said the cause is under investigation.
Firefighters are warning people to be careful as the temperature cools down because they tend to see more fires as residents start using space heaters to keep warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.