Early this morning a fire ripped through the New Hope Number 1 Baptist Church in Thomasville. The church is a total loss.
Parts of the historic building pre-dates the actual City of Thomasville, Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day said.
Church members and community members stood outside of where the building once stood as the ruins remain there and smoke still rose from the ashes Thursday afternoon.
"It's just so painful knowing that we lost our church," one member said. "This church holds so many memories for us."
This was very difficult for Pastor Anthony Kimbrough and the members, especially since they'd just left the church 4 hours before they got word about the fire.
"We left about 8:30 from bible class and jjust a few hours later we got news of this incident," another member said.
Firefighters got the call around 12:30 am. Mayor Day, who's also a volunteer firefighter was the first firefighter on the scene. He said there were 30 firefighters that responded to the fire.
"After we initially got here and began fighting the fire, because of the age of the structure and because the fire had made such progression prior to us getting here, we could not enter the building it was too dangerous for firemen to enter the building," Day said.
Pastor Kimbrough said this isn't the end for the church, it's simply a setback. He plans to continue building the church's new building next door, which he says is about 60 percent complete.
Kimbrough hopes to keep at least some part of the building, including the church's cornerstone, which is one part of the building that still stands.
"We're gonna pick up what we always have had which is love and we're going to pull together a little bit more closer now," he said.
Mayor Day said things like this really bring the community together.
"If anything this fire here has rekindled, has rekindled a spirit. A non-fire spirit, a spirit among its parishioners and among the people in our community that wanna reach out to each other and love each other," Day said.
The cause of the fire is still to be determined. Day said investigators from ATF were on the scene to help with the investigation but he doesn't suspect any foul play.
