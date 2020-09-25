MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several people are having to find a new place to live this morning after fire ripped through an apartment building.
It happened at Yester Oaks apartments in Mobile shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Mobile Fire-Rescue crews say they saw thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a building when they arrived on the scene.
Several units suffered fire, smoke and water damage.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
