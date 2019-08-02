Firefighter Friday keeps kids cool last weekend of summer in Gulf Shores

Its Firefighter in Friday in Gulf Shores, and kids from all over South Baldwin made sure to come out for one last Back to School bash this afternoon.
Gulf Shores Fire Department put on its annual Firefighter Friday this afternoon, with lots of food, fun, a DJ, and something much more fun that a sprinkler… a firehose and ladder.
GSFD says this is something they started a couple of years ago, giving their men a chance to cool off for once, and local kids a chance to see a different side of first responders.
“They get to learn that these firefighters that are on these trucks here in town, they’ve got kids in school too. They may even know each other, and not realize that their moms or dads work for the fire department. It’s a really good way to get together and learn about each other and be comfortable with each other and get that sense of community," said Gulf Shores Fire Department Deputy Chief Keith Martin.
This one of a kind splashpad was a big hit, bringing in dozens of families to the Sportsplex.
Gulf Shores City Schools first day of school is next Friday, August 9.
