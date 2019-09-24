Tuesday, Captain Jim Cox was honored as Firefighter of the month for September by Mobile Fire-Rescue and the city of Mobile. This honor, wasn't gained in the usual way, it took a lot of bravery and courage in the situation Cox was placed in.
"Mr. Cox. He had his blue uniform on, he looked like a police officer. He came to the window and said 'open the door and get out now'. When he said that, the man finally let go of my hand," said the elderly victim of an attack.
Cox is the firefighter the victim of a brutal and brazen attack at McDonald's said saved her.
"In an almost 20 year career, I don't think I've seen anything that stood out to me that much."
The attack happened in the parking lot of McDonald's on Government street in Downtown Mobile on September 4th. It's a day, Cox likely won't forget.
"What I could see was an undressed man, undressed from the waist to just below his knees through the windshield of a car, small SUV, on top of a lady biting her in the face and of course she's asking for somebody to help her," Captain Cox explained.
The elderly woman who was victim of the attack stopped at McDonald's before a job interview. FOX 10 news spoke with her the day after the horrific crime.
"I don't know how this man got on top of me because I'm short and I was at the wheel. And he pressed against me on top of me and he started biting my face. He bit my nose and broke it. He bit my chin and my neck and started scratching me and lifted my top and went in my pants," she said.
Capt. Cox said that's when someone came to him saying a fight was happening in a car outside. He was mistaken for a police officer because of his uniform. Knowing he was unarmed and untrained to be a police officer, Cox knew he had to do something.
"Honestly, Approached the vehicle and raised my voice a little bit in an effort to startle him, which did ultimately happen and she was able to free herself from the car.""I think the uniform is actually what spooked the guy," he explained.
Cox said he didn't realize how brave and heroic his move was at the time. It wasn't until he heard the victim tell her story on FOX 10 news that he understood the severity of the situation.
He also vividly remembers those standing around with cell phones recording and watching, but not helping.
"Astonishment. Disbelief. I believe there were able bodied people there, that could've stepped in way before I got involved and I, I didn't see that," Captain Cox said.
Police said the man responsible for this is 39-year-old Vincent Scott. He's currently in Metro Jail. Scott has a court hearing in Judge George Hardesty on September 30th.
