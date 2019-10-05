Fire officials battled a large blaze on Ono Island Saturday, October 5.
Units were dispatched at approximately 4:09 p.m. to the 33,000 block of Marlin Key Drive.
According to Orange Beach Fire Chief Jeff Smith, two homes were fully engulfed and are total losses. Authorities say two other homes suffered some exterior damage.
He said no one was home at the time of the fires.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a heat related injury but is doing fine, according to Smith.
Seven Orange Beach units were assisted by two units from Escambia County as well as two units from Gulf Shores and Medstar EMS.
Officials say the origin of the fire is under investigation.
