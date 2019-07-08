It was a record-breaking hot weekend in Mobile. FOX10 News Meteorologists say temperatures hit 100 in the Port City for the first time since 2011.
Even for long-time residents, the temperatures have gotten out of hand.
"The heat has been brutal. The sun and the heat in Mobile, Alabama can be unforgiving," Steven Millhouse, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.
For anyone, being outside in this type of heat can be troubling. It's worse for those who work outside.
"The job is inherently dangerous because we wear lots of extra gear and we're working in that gear in heated environments. With the heat as it is now, we're leaving those heated environments to come out to even more heat. The extra heat outside," Millhouse explained.
For them, it's heat on top of heat. MFRD is stepping up efforts to keep firefighters safe.
"What we're looking at doing within the next few days or so is set up an additional rehab station on all confirmed fire scenes, again be it residential, business or what have you. So we're going to reallocate some resources fans, additional water, tents whatever the case may be that we can send to those scenes," Millhouse added.
Construction workers also have to brave the heat for work. The long hours can be exhausting for them.
"We keep hydrated, keep plenty of water, plenty of fluids. We manage to work in the heat, you know successfully. Don't get overheated but we kind of get used to it," said Bobby Cooner of Cooner Construction.
They said breaks and water are most important to their success. It's clear by the empty water bottles that these workers take those breaks very seriously.
"Dehydration can sneak up on you and you can start feeling bad quickly and then you have to sit down for a longer period of time before you can get back up here and you're at risk for a stroke," Cooner explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.