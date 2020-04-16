MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Several fire departments responded to a large brush fire in southern Mobile County Thursday afternoon.
The Alabama Forestry Commission said the fire was a controlled burn in a wooded area west of Dauphin Island Parkway near Highway 188 in Coden.
The fire created a huge plume of smoke that was visible from our camera along Mobile Bay in Daphne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.