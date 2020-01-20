MOBILE,Ala. (WALA)--Firefighters quickly put out the blaze at the large duplex located in the 800 block of Springhill Avenue.
Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue says an electrical issue caused the large two-alarm fire Monday night.
Several residents who were home at the time did make it out of the house safely.
Firefighters spent a good amount of time inside the building checking multiple rooms for more people.
We're told several animals were rescued from the house too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.