CHOCTAW BEACH, Fla. (WALA) —Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters knocked down a structure fire at a mobile home in Choctaw Beach late Sunday night.
The mobile home was devastated, but no one was inside the residence when the fire broke out, according to the fire department.
It was at 10:59 p.m. when Walton County Fire Rescue and Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the fire on East Beech Street following a 911 call reporting smoke and flames coming the single-wide mobile home. First responders arrived on scene to find the blaze consuming the left side of the residence, according to a news release.
In just under an hour, firefighters had the blaze under control and began an extensive overhaul. Walton County Fire Rescue crews cleared the scene at 3:04 a.m., the news release states.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and the Florida Sate Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to investigate its origin.
