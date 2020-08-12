First day back for Baldwin County students

Little feet filled the hallways of Belforest Elementary School for the first time Wednesday morning.
The first day in a new school, and the first time back in classrooms for students in more than one hundred days.
Baldwin County Schools cut the ribbon on the new Belforest Elementary School in Daphne just days ago.
The new school is helping tackle major growth in the county, while taking pressure off Rockwell and Daphne East Elementary.
But that’s not the only problem they’re tackling this year, bringing students back amidst a pandemic.
“We’re excited. It is a challenge, I’m not going to say its not a challenge, but I think that we’re ready and we just need to get things rolling, and then we’re very fluid, and we’ll just tweak it as we go,” said Belforest Principal Jonathan Ellis.
For the three fourths of Baldwin County Students choosing to return to the classroom setting, its an adjustment.
Masks are required, and temperature checking cameras are installed at every entranceway, with an isolation room and school nurse standing by.
The decision parents and students had to make between virtual and traditional school wasn’t easy. Especially for teacher and parent Laurie Barker.
“I think every parent gets to make the choice that’s best for their student. I think home versus traditional, it depends on the case. My kids are excited about being here and socially, they are so excited to see their friends,” said Barker.
Baldwin County parents will get a daily report on the number of students tested for COVID-19 and how many of those tests come back positive at their individual schools.
Any students or teachers who test positive must test negative, bring a doctor’s note, or be asymptomatic for two weeks before coming back to school.
