Two military ships built at Austal shipyards may be retired.
The Department of the Navy has a line in the budget that calls for retiring its first four Littoral Combat Ships, or LCS.
Two of those four were built at Austal here in Mobile.
They are the U.S.S. Independence, commissioned in 2010, and the U.S.S Coronado, commissioned just six years ago.
Many changes have been made in the design of the LCS since these four were built, and there have been reports it would cost too much to restructure them.
What affect will this have on Austal and its more than 4,000 employees?
Congressman Bradley Byrne issued this statement.
“This proposal, if carried out, will not affect the men and women who work at Austal due to the already scheduled transition to the frigate program. That said, I strongly believe the Navy’s approach here is misguided and contrary to President Trump’s vision of a 355 ship Navy, comprised of more small surface combatants. Achieving the President’s fleet size goal is absolutely critical for our national security, and I see no way of getting there without the LCS fleet in full service. In the coming months, I look forward to pressing the Navy on this subject as a member of the Armed Services Committee.”
