MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department has confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in Mobile County. The disease is transmitted by mosquitoes. While officials say it is normal to have some cases of mosquito borne diseases this time of year — but, they say we should be protecting ourselves against the bugs.
First human case of West Nile in Mobile
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.