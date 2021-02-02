The Baldwin County Health Department had no problem administering the 1, 000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on hand for their vaccination clinic Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The Health Department moved its clinic to OWA from the Daphne Civic Center in hopes more people wanting to be vaccinated can be reached. It was the first of two scheduled there for the week.
The partnership with OWA and the city of Foley has helped streamline the vaccination process. By noon, 500 of the 1,000 vaccinations on hand had been given. Being the first day on site, there were some things that officials hope to improve on for Thursday’s event.
“Every single time, we learn something and we’re able to fix things that didn’t go quite the way we wanted to and tweak it for the next time, so sure, absolutely,” explained Jenny Kilpatrick with Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). “We did have a few issues with some of our people coming back for their second doses, but we identified that and worked to correct that right away.”
All Baldwin County Health Department-sponsored vaccination events are administering the Moderna vaccine. Healthcare officials said it’s extremely important to bring the vaccination card you were given when you got your first shot. You will have to show it to the volunteers to prove you’re eligible for a second shot.
OWA provides a much larger space with more volunteers than what ADPH had to work with in Daphne. Because it’s a drive through operation with multiple lanes, there was no problem going through the allotment of vaccines.
“We’ve been married fifty-four years and I said I want to make sure that you get that shot and if I have to wait until Thursday or sometime after, I’ll take my chances,” said Ron Westmark of he and his wife after they get their shot.
Others, like 86-year-old Earl Lee will have to wait until Thursday to get their shot and he plans on getting an earlier start. He stopped by Tuesday anyway to make sure he knew where to go Thursday morning.
“I think it’s very important. I think…I wish more people saw the advantage of it because it really is not effective until all of us get the vaccine and make everybody safe,” Lee said.
There are a couple important thing to keep in mind if you’re going to the next vaccination clinic Make sure you go into the event off County Road 20 and Pride Drive where you’ll be directed to the Events Center for registration. You must also meet the criteria required to get a shot. You must be 75 or older regardless of health conditions, a healthcare worker or a first responder.
