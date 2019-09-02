MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Mobile Police releasing some new information on Monday about the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium last week that was possibly caught on camera.
Investigators said they were able to make a quick arrest thanks in part to the surveillance system at the stadium.
The stadium is a part of a Mobile Police program known as “Project Shield.”
“We're constantly monitoring the situations that go on in and around the city,” said Commander Kevin Levy, MPD Cyber Division. “Any place that has video connected through project shield one of the great benefits is being able to access the video immediately once we become aware that there is a situation.”
Ladd-Peebles Stadium has been a partner of the program for years.
Investigators said the rapid access to video played a large role in the response and eventual arrest of the suspected shooter.
“We're trying to stay way ahead of the curve and in Project Shield we're trying to get as many partnerships as we can hopefully never to use them in any kind of violent situation,” Levy said.
While police hope "Project Shield" is a deterrent for would-be criminals, they hope businesses and homeowners help police by signing up.
“We're increasing our drive to sign more people up for the program and we're also increasing our collection of case studies where Project Shield has proven very beneficial in the identification and apprehension of subjects,” Levy said.
FOX10 News is told the cameras at Ladd have motion detection and remote access which helped a lot in this case.
Police said there is no cost to join "Project Shield."
If you're interested in signing up, visit www.mobilepd.org/project-shield or call (251)208-9000.
