Going to college in Mobile and the rest of Alabama will be much different this year.
A state health official joined leaders from universities in Alabama Monday morning announcing that students will have to be tested before returning to campus.
And the first testing begins Tuesday in Mobile and other places around the state.
You're going to hear the words "Guide Safe" a lot this year.
GuideSafe is the program that will test more than 200,000 college students in Alabama for COVID-19 before they return to campus this year.
At a news conference Monday, it was announced that students will receive e-mails from the universities on testing.
Students must register and have an appointment, but the testing will be free.
Health officials announced there will be 13 testing sites around Alabama, including one in Mobile.
The one in Mobile will be hosted by the University of South Alabama Tuesday, and is expected to be at the Mitchell Center.
South Alabama and Spring Hill College are part of GuideSafe.
The University of Mobile is not part of GuideSafe, but has its own protocols.
Finis St. John, the Chancellor of University of Alabama System, said, "I believe it's also true for almost all of the universities in the state who are participating. Testing before you return is mandatory. You will not be allowed to move in to on-campus residences or register for classes until you can show you have tested negative. So, it's important for students to access, access these resources now, and make arrangements to have your test because it will be required."
GuideSafe has several tools: healthcheck, an exposure notification app, and an event passport.
Dr. Sue Feldman, associate professor of health informatics with the UAB School of Health Professions, said, "Use of healthcheck is also required. And the use of the exposure notification app, while highly suggested, is not required."
The test will be a do-it-yourself test: no health care worker sticking very long swabs up your nose.
Results are expected back in between 24 and 48 hours.
In addition to the initial entry testing, schools will conduct tests over the course of the semester.
Those tests are designed to contain outbreaks on campuses, and each school will set aside housing for students who test positive to isolate them.
To learn more about GuideSafe and testing, here is a link to the company's site: https://www.guidesafe.org/testing/
