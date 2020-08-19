First responders urge you to 'look before you lock' following recent hot car deaths

With several children in our area put in danger in the last week by being left in hot cars, first responders are asking you to help lower the statistics, and make some minor changes that could save a life.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 53 children died in 2018 after being left in a hot car.
That’s the highest number of fatalities seen in nearly 20 years.
2019 did not show any significant changes in the data.
Gulf Shores Fire Department says just locally, they’ve already responded to ten calls this summer of children accidentally being locked in cars.
Here along the Gulf Coast, temperatures are always high, but experts want you to keep in mind a child’s body temperature rises five times faster than an adults, and getting overheated takes less time than you may think.
“They’ll think, let me just wait a few minutes, I’m going to go inside. I’m only going to be in there a minute. It doesn’t take long. Temperatures in a car can raise 20, 30, 40 degrees in direct sun, and what happens is that you trigger heat stroke. You start losing your sense of faculty, maybe they’re in the car and they can’t get out," said Deputy Chief Martin.
Officials say pets are also at risk, being more susceptible to heat.
Deputy Chief Martin says its easier to leave loved ones behind than many think, especially when we are out of our normal routine.
An easy way to prevent tragedies like this is to look before you lock.
For more information on hot car death prevention, click here.
The NHTSA reports 18 children have died after being left in a hot car in 2020 since April.
