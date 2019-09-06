MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Football fans at Baker and other high school stadiums across Mobile County made their way through metal detectors for the first time and emptied their pockets before finding their seats in the stands.
Two extra metal detectors were sent to Baker Friday night since not all stadiums had games.
The standard will be two metal detectors, one for each entry-way at all high school stadiums, with extra metal detectors distributed as needed.
Hand wands are also being used as additional security for anyone who sets off the metal detector.
Another major part of the new protocol is the clear bag rule. Anyone entering the stadium must have a clear bag and it has to be searched.
But, of course, on the first go around a few people weren't aware of the new rules.
The extra steps even left some a little frustrated.
However, many agree the changes, no matter how tedious, are necessary.
"It's working well. I think it's a good thing for security and for the safety of our kids and our families and everybody on the field," said Kelle Lane.
Baker athletic director, Shawn Smith, says though a lot of adjustments had to be made in such a short amount of time he feels good about the plan they have in place.
"It's been kind of a tough week trying to adjust. every school has their plan in place already by this point in time so we've had to make some changes but the faculty and staff have come together and kind of help us out."
These new procedures will be in place throughout the season so school officials ask for patience as they implement the new rules.
