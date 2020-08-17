The Southeastern Conference announced the match ups for the first week of football games in 2020.
The season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 26 with the following games:
Alabama at Missouri
Kentucky at Auburn
Florida at Ole Miss
Mississippi State at LSU
Georgia at Arkansas
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M
The remaining games will be announced Monday evening.
