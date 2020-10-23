Fish fly again at Florabama as COVID restrictions lessen

In 2020 throwing a dead fish over the state line doesn't seem so crazy anymore.
"Actually, you know what? Its not smelly, and its pretty dang easy. So I got to work on technique for next year's tournament," said Noray Sartician, who is in town visiting from Tampa Bay.
The bar postponed their famous mullet toss this spring.
After Sally and COVID, when Florida lifted capacity restrictions, Florabama thought now was the perfect time to lift people's spirits, and raise money for local charities.
A little friendly and slimy competition went a long way.
The toss was shortened several feet this year, and is now completely on the Florida side of the line where COVID restrictions are less strict.
The beach lends itself to social distancing, but masks aren't required.
Some folks still concerned about crowds were able to pick up free masks at the gift shop.
Cover this year is free, but it is $15 dollars to toss, which includes a free t shirt.
All other proceeds will be going to local charities.
The toss is on Friday through Sunday from 10 am-4 pm.
