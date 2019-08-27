We may still have a while to go before Christmas, but one local farm in Baldwin County has earned national recognition as one of the top 25 Christmas Tree Farms in the country.
Fish River Trees and Cabins has been a local staple in Summerdale for years, but they’ve finally gotten the attention of people not just along the Gulf Coast, as they made Country Living Magazine’s top 25 list of Christmas Tree Farms to visit in the nation!
Owner Steve Mannhard says knowing that his family run business is appreciated by customers near and far makes braving the heat and humidity all year long, keeping up the thousands of trees alone that much more worth it.
“We take pride in what we do out here and we work hard every day to make it the best tree farm that we can, but day in and day out you don’t really get any feedback, so its nice to get that kind of honor," said Mannhard.
Mannhard says while making national news means a lot, he’s most thankful for the memories he’s able to help families make during the holiday season, picking out one of his homegrown trees together.
