Fish River Trees already setting records this holiday season

Christmas is just around the corner, and Fish River Trees in Summerdale is spreading Christmas cheer and Christmas trees to Baldwin County.
Fish River Trees began selling their Christmas trees on Black Friday, setting a record number of sales for their first weekend open.
Fish River Trees owner Steve Mannhard says more and more people are buying real trees this year as opposed to artificial ones, and picking out a tree has become a family affair for many here in South Alabama. “I think its really important for parents to do this kind of thing. It creates tradition and memories for their families that sometimes can last lifetimes," said Mannhard.
Fish River Trees is open daily from 8 to 5 pm, and has more than just trees to look at!
Your family can come check out Santa Claus or visit the farm’s live nativity scene through the holiday season.
