Fish River Trees recover from Sally, see record breaking live tree sales

From big family gatherings to sitting in Santa’s lap, COVID is ruling out a lot of usual holiday traditions.
This year, lots of families are finding new ones as they search for the perfect real tree together.
Christmas tree farms across the country, and right here at Baldwin County’s Fish River Trees say they are already setting records.
“Going out and getting a Christmas tree is a traditional type of thing, and I think that’s what people are yearning for because its been a tough year, especially here on the coast with the hurricanes,” said Steven Mannhard, Fish River Trees Owner.
Almost three months after Sally, mangled trees still line the backroads to the farm.
Luckily, most of Fish River’s trees were salvageable, with a little help from props.
Gifting families not just what may be their first real Christmas tree, but an experience they’ll never forget long after the pandemic is over.
“The farm I think people are finding is a safe place to come. People are spreading out, going out on the farm with their families, so we don’t have that issue so much, which is a blessing,” said Mannhard.
For more information on Fish River Trees, click here.
