NEW ORLEANS, La. (WALA) A man was rescued by the Coast Guard from a fishing boat 46 miles south of Mobile Bay Friday evening.
According to officials a report of a man going in and out of consciousness was received by Coast Guard Sector Mobile at 7:44 p.m. on Friday. A helicopter crew was diverted from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile to medevac the man.
The helicopter arrived on scene at 8:34 p.m. The man was transported to Providence Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
