MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Fitness is part of their purpose, but for members of the men's group, "F3 Mobile," there's much more and they invite other men to join them.
Fitness, fellowship and faith, or “F3,” stems from a national program organizing men's fitness groups for free.
members of the mobile chapter celebrated their one year anniversary Saturday, working out bright and early, with a cookout, open to the community, to follow.
Bill Carroll says one of the group's goals is to "reinvigorate male leadership" in the community.
“You don't have to go to church, it's for anybody. the faith part is mainly just that you believe there's something out there bigger larger than yourself and then the fellowship part, every now and then we get together, we have family outings."
F3 members found a fun way to get people at medal of honor park involved in their celebration by having them knock out simple workouts for food.
Carroll says they’re always welcoming new members, for anyone interested.
