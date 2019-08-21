Five arrested in Escambia County drug bust

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A narcotics bust in Escambia County, Florida led to five drug trafficking arrests.
Over 200 grams of meth, 2 grams of heroin, 20 grams of fentanyl, synthetic marijuana, and nearly $1,500 cash were taken up during the bust at a home near Kalash Road.
Deputies arrested Robert Clements, Brianna Willoughby, Brannon Smith, Ashley Norvell, and Mitzi Goodwin.
Clements is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl, and possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.
Willoughby is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
Smith is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
Norvell is charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and destruction of evidence.
Deputies said Goodwin had one gram of an unknown substance which was sent off for testing. Charges may be forthcoming pending results. Goodwin also had an outstanding warrant.
