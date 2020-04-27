Five charged with murder after homicide on Wealthy Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested five people and charged them with murder after a homicide in Mobile.
Investigators said 39-year-old Joseph Carter was found dead from blunt force trauma in a backyard on Wealthy Street near Jessie Street around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 25.
On Monday, detectives arrested 20-year-old Jeremiah Wright, 19-year-old Marlasha Hickbottom, 17-year-old Lacey Hickbottom, 35-year-old Martha Hickbottom, and 30-year-old Lawrence Buford.
No other details were released by investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.