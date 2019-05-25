The National Weather Service in Mobile reports in a tweet that there were five rescues at Orange Beach Friday.
Currently the City of Orange Beach is flying yellow flags Saturday.
That signifies moderate surf and/or currents.
Memorial Day Weekend is expected to be very busy at area beaches.
