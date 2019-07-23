Five towing companies are being investigated by the Mobile Police Department on allegations of price gouging.
Tuesday, representatives of three of them appeared before the Mobile City Council asking the council to lift their 30 day suspensions from the Mobile Police Department wrecker rotation list
But Mobile's public safety director, and the council, had an answer for them.
Representatives from SOS Towing, A+ Towing, and Southport Towing told the council the suspension from the rotation list was causing hardships.
Earlier this month, the Mobile Police Department carried out 20 raids as part of an investigation into five towing companies possibly being connected to price gouging.
Police said they had warrants to look for documents.
Police said while the investigation was going on, each of the companies were suspended from providing services with the city.
But three companies made appeals to the city council Tuesday to get the suspension lifted and get back on the rotation list.
Carol Martin, speaking for the owner of Southport Towing, said, "This is having a negative affect on his business, his family, he works for a living."
Chad Fountain with A+Towing said, "I feel that my fees are justified in my business needs. I do not feel that they are excessive or are considered price gouging."
Crystal Smith spoke for SOS Towing and said, "It is our position that the towing industry cannot be regulated as far as price, route, or service. "
But Public Safety Director James Barber spoke after each appeal, saying city code allows the police chief discretion to remove wrecker companies from the rotation list that don't comply with city ordinance, and that companies voluntarily participate under conditions of the ordinance.
Barber said, "There is an active criminal investigation that is ongoing by the Mobile Police Department during the course of that investigation. Affidavits were prepared and sent to a judge with the 13th Circuit (Mobile County State Court System) which issued those search warrants based on probable cause of price gouging and fraud."
Barber also said if the investigation of a company shows no wrongdoing, it can go back on the rotation list.
The city council voted unanimously to deny all the appeals.
After the vote, representatives of the company didn't talk to reporters.
Barber said the city should have the results of the investigation in another few weeks.
