MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – Thursday’s deluge of rain overwhelmed sewer systems in Mobile.
The Mobile County Health Department reported 20 different spills in the Port City. In all, about 184,000 gallons of sewage overflowed.
“Any amount is too much,” said Cade Kistler from Mobile Baykeeper. “Our waterways are life in coastal Alabama for swimming, for fishing.”
The spills affected Dog River, Three Mile Creek, and Eslava Creek. Dog River saw about 19,000 gallons, Three Mile Creek saw 29,000, and Eslava Creek saw the most with 136,000 gallons spilled.
“From a few years ago that rain event would probably have caused millions of gallons of spills and with the massive amounts of investments MAWS (Mobile Area Water and Sewer) has put into their system we are seeing improvements and that's showcased very clearly,” Kistler said.
While the Mobile Baykeeper organization wants the water to stay clean in the area, they are hoping that Thursday’s flooding is a sign the sewer system is getting better.
“Nobody wants sewage in the waterways, so we have more work to do, but it's exciting that we are making improvements,” Kistler said.
The Mobile County Health Department said the sewer spills were a direct result of the heavy rain from Thursday.
The Mobile Baykeepers are now warning people to stay clear of the areas affected for a little while.
“Anytime we have really heavy rain I would suggest people wait 24 to 48 hours following that heavy rain before they go swimming in affected areas,” Kistler said.
The Mobile County Health Department is recommending people clean any seafood they catch and make sure hands are washed after coming in contact with the water.
