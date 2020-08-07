Flashlights on beach cause problems for hatching sea turtles

Its sea turtle nesting season on our Baldwin beaches, but one unusual trend is wreaking havoc for the endangered species this year.
Share the Beach biologist Elizabeth Bevan says there have been an unusually high number of false crawls this year, counting more than ninety up to this month.
This means turtles hatching or even nesting lose their way from being disoriented, many times from bright lights on the beach from more people visiting and ghost crabbing.
There is an easy fix to this that anyone can help out with.
Making the switch to turtle friendly lighting isn’t as hard as you may think.
“Its super simple, takes two seconds, peel it off, stick it on your flashlight, and it makes a world of difference in what the turtles see from the water on our beaches," said Bevan.
You can find these amber turtle friendly flashlight filters for free at the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Welcome Centers.
They have sizes to fit any light, even on your phone, and the best part is, they are completely free.
If you don't feel comfortable going inside due to COVID concerns, welcome center staff will even run the filters out to your car.
