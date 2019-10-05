MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- "Flavor fest on Dauphin" replaces the 1065 music festival which drew thousands of people last year, but was cancelled this year.
Organizers were quick to put on the new fall festival, offering local eats, shopping and music!
"Right here I enjoy being away from work, enjoying the music and nice shopping down here, nice vendors,” said festivalgoer, Priscilla Slone.
Though a little disappointed in 1065's abrupt cancellation, music lovers say they appreciate any opportunity to get out and support gulf coast talent.
Herb Wagner said, "I love music I like coming out, you know. this is a great opportunity. it's a free street festival. what more could you possibly ask for?"
Debbie Christian hopes festivals like this will happen more often.
"We're Mobilians and we love Mobile and we like to do these kinds of activities in Mobile and they're family friendly," said Christian.
The 1065 music festival was cancelled this year due to a lack of sponsorships.
The festival replaced Bayfest's abrupt cancellation about five years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.