A new attraction is getting ready to open at the Brookley Aeroplex for aviation buffs.
It's called Flight Works Alabama and it's spearheaded by Airbus and the State of Alabama
Flight Works Alabama is a comprehensive aerospace exhibition and education center that opens August 4.
For more information, here is the website: https://www.flightworksalabama.com/
