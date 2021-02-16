MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Weather woes in Texas Tuesday morning are causing flight cancelations for travelers at Mobile Regional Airport and the airport in Pensacola.
Mobile
Those going to and from Houston and Dallas are canceled because Bush International in Houston is closed. This is affecting United and American flights.
Pensacola
Those flights arriving from Houston, Nashville and Dallas/Ft. Worth are canceled
Those going to Dayton, Dallas, Houston and Nashville are canceled.
The 6:30 a.m. flight to Atlanta is apparently attempting to leave at 7:30 a.m.
