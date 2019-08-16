The Flomaton Police Department appointed Allan Spates as Honorary Chaplain for the department on Tuesday, August 13.
In a social media post, officials say Spates, who they refer to as AJ, is a well-known citizen to the area and is a part of the Flomaton PD family.
Read the full post here:
"Today is a very important day for the Flomaton Police Department. Allan Spates is a well known citizen of our town, and also apart of our family here in Flomaton, Alabama. AJ is a very intelligent young man who has autism, and he is proud of it, and so are we. AJ knows the hard time officers of today go through, and takes it upon himself to pray for officers. AJ dedicates himself to his religion and his lord. In a photo below you’ll see AJ praying for Captain Thompson in his patrol car. Today the Flomaton Police Department called on AJ to come to the Department and be given a certificate deeming him the Honorary Chaplain for the Flomaton Police Department. He has also been given the challenge coin of the department to keep on him where ever he may go. We at the Flomaton Police Department would like to welcome him to our family. In this photo AJ is with his certificate with some of the officers from the Flomaton Police Department. Congratulations AJ, his religious name is Sir AJ of Arc Spates."
