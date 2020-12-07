ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - The Escambia County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit along with the SWAT team and Patrol Division arrested a Flomaton Police Department lieutenant on drug charges.
Isaac R. Lopez, 36, was charged with attempting to purchase methamphetamine to sell. The arrest took place Monday, December 7.
According to officials, the office received information that Lopez was trafficking methamphetamines and set up an operation to catch him in the act. Lopez was taken into custody without incident.
He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
The ECSO partnered with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Alabama), the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Flomaton Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration during this investigation.
Lopez is being held in the Escambia County Jail (FL) on a $105,000 bond.
