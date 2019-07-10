DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- The Gulf Coast is on alert for the first time this hurricane season.
Coastal flooding and rip currents are a big concern for the area, even though the storm is expected to hit Louisiana.
“You pay a price for the view and being close to the water,” said William Harper, who lives on Dauphin Island. “You just learn how to live with it.”
In just days, the blue sky expected to darken as a tropical system skirts the coast. Besides the rain and wind, a big threat flooding for those in flood prone areas.
“It doesn’t sweep in, it just comes in,” Harper said. “It just creeps almost.”
Dauphin Island is known to flood, especially the island’s West End.
“Dauphin Island people they learn, they learn very quickly when they arrive here,” Harper said. “These guys from Illinois and Indiana come down here and retire and everything, but we teach them what to do.”
Those in other parts of Mobile County also having to learn quick. Along Shell Belt road in Bayou la Batre homes are on stilts, but even then, it is not always a sure bet.
“I’ve lost two houses with the storms,” said Norman McClinton.
McClinton has lived near the water for years. He has learned a thing a two when a tropical system is on the way, lives are more important than property.
“You can’t hold water back, there’s no way,” he said. “Water will destroy anything. You can’t hold it back. You might as well just leave.”
Flooding is not expected to be too bad as long as the system stays far to the west.
