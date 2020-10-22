After being postponed for six months, the Flora-Bama Mullet Toss is a go for the weekend of October 23-25, 2020. The three-day event attracts tens of thousands and organizers are excited to be able to put it on.
“We faced a lot of challenges just like everyone else, so that’s why it was so important for the owners and the staff to put this on,” said Mullet Toss director, Amy Hicks.
Once the state of Florida lifted all COVID-related restrictions, Mullet Toss organizers got busy putting their plan in place. This will be the 35th year for the Mullet Toss which has become an iconic tradition. For those attending, this year’s event will mean more than just a good time.
“This year, my favorite part will be a lot of people coming together because with COVID, you haven’t seen a lot of people coming together,” said Meg Day from Baker, FL. “Yeah. The camaraderie of it is definitely going to be my favorite part.”
“May try to swing by. Never been to it. Sounds like an experience to come check out,” Kentucky’s Darrell Lee added.
Aside from being six months late, there will be some other changes this year. The event is free, with no cover charge through 6:00 p.m. and the footprint out on the beach will be smaller, with a shorter throwing course.
The three-day event attracts folks from all over to enjoy food, drink, the fun atmosphere and of course, watch cold, slimy fish fly through the air.
“We’re geared up. We’re ready. We’re doing all that we can do,” Hicks said. “We just ask that you show up, have a cold drink and come relax with us. That’s what we’re here for.”
While entry into the building is free, it will cost you 15 dollars to toss a mullet. Hicks said the way the owners decided to start tossing mullets is a story of its own.
“It actually came from an event where they watched somebody toss cow patties ironically enough and they said, what is something that is unique to our area that we can bring back to the gulf coast and it ended up being the indigenous mullet,” Hicks explained.
If you want to come but have health concerns over the crowds, they are giving away facemasks in the gift shop. There won’t be a shuttle or trolley service this year. Organizers suggest you carpool or take a taxi.
Kids start throwing at 10:00 in the morning each day, followed by the adults from noon to 4:00. That should be enough time to build up some liquid courage.
