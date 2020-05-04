Perdido Key, Fla. (WALA)- Though Alabama's beaches are open, restaurants along the coast are still closed for sit-down dining.
On the other side of the state line restaurants are now open in Florida, creating a loophole for the famous Flora-Bama which sits right on the state line.
People from Alabama took advantage of the restaurant’s set-up to dine in beachside on Monday.
“We’ve seen a pretty good mix of people from all over, both locals and tourists, especially from Alabama side because Alabama’s still closed and we were blessed enough to get to open here in Florida,” said John Mcinnis, one of Florabama’s owners.
Some people drove from as far as Birmingham for the restaurant’s reopening.
“It is wonderful to feel like life is beginning to get a little bit back to what it was before this all started,” said Teresa Crain from Birmingham.
“It feels so good, you know. It feels nice just to be around other people,” said John Collier from Birmingham.
After closing for six weeks Flora-Bama’s owners are thrilled to be up and running.
“The people that are here, they’re having a blast and ready to be back to normal life.”
Mciniss says since most of their seating is outside their capacity hasn’t cut down too much.
“But any time we’re using like a indoor/outdoor area kind of like the tent we’ve reduced down to 25% of our capacity inside the building.”
To implement social distancing tables are spaced 6 feet apart and people are asked not to hover around the bars.
“I was not hesitant at all to come out here because I just trusted the businesses here would do the right thing to protect the patrons,” said Cain.
Hand washing stations are also scattered around the restaurant.
All three Flora-Bama restaurants are back open.
Mciniss says they’re fortunate to have kept all 400 plus of their employees on full payroll for the six weeks they were closed.
