Florida's attorney general is warning residents to go ahead and prepare for hurricane season now.

Attorney General Ashley Moody says people should start stocking up on supplies, including food and water ahead of any tropical storm or hurricane that could hit the state this season.

Moody says: "We know that stocking up on enough food and water and emergency supplies is always recommended. We now recommend that that be done for three to seven days in order to ensure that your family is adequately prepared. Make sure that you have downloaded our No Scam app.

Moody says that app will allow you to document information if you believe you've been ripped off.