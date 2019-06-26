FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -- On Sunday, officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department were contacted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with information regarding a potential kidnapping incident, which occurred on Bay Street NW in Fort Walton Beach.
The Jackson County Sherriff’s Office stated a female told an employee at a truck stop in Cottondale, Fla., that she was kidnapped, and the kidnapper was still in the parking lot.
According to a news release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect and arrested him on several charges after a police pursuit.
The suspect was identified as Albert Chester McKinnie, 36, of Fort Walton Beach, by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department interviewed the victim. According to the news release, detectives learned that McKinnie and the victim had dated, and McKinnie met with victim on Bay Street NW in Fort Walton Beach.
During an altercation, the suspect pistol whipped the victim and ordered the victim to exit the residence and enter her own vehicle, according to officials. The victim stated McKinnie drove her to several locations while ingesting narcotics, before eventually ending up at the truck stop in Cottondale, where she was able to escape and request assistance, authorities say.
The Fort Walton Beach Police Department is obtaining a warrant for McKinnie’s arrest on charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
Officials say the investigation is still active and ongoing.
Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to notify Detective Sergeant Brandon Chapin or Detective Kelly Stanley at 850-833-9546.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.