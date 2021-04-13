Authorities in Florida have issued an AMBER Alert and are on the lookout for a missing girl they say could be in danger. She is 11-year-old Montana Breseman.

Authorities say she was last seen in New Port Richey, which is northwest of Tampa, around 11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say Montana may be traveling with an unknown man, who is approximately 20 years old. They sat say human trafficking may be involved in this case.

They say the two may be traveling to Georgia in a dark-colored Hyundai four-door sedan.

Montana was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, a blue bandana and black and white leggings. She may also be wearing fake eyelashes and heavy mascara.

Her alleged abductor was wearing a red t-shirt with a white square graphic print and dark pants, authorities say.

If you see these two, you are asked to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or authorities right away.