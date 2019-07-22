A 6-year-old Crestview, Florida, child was pulled from the waters of Choctawhatchee Bay Sunday night after a near drowning at Marler Park on Okaloosa Island, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
First responders were called to the park around 7:50 p.m., a news release states. The boy was reportedly playing with a group of children about 60 feet from shore when he went under.
The OCSO says an adult spotted him unconscious in the water and brought the boy to shore, where immediate lifesaving measures began.
Krystien Joseph was transported via medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Pensacola where he is being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, the news release states.
