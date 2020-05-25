ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A crash in Escambia County in Florida Sunday resulted in the death of a 67-year-old Brewton man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The FHP says three others were hurt in the crash, which happened about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Roach Road and Highway 29.
According to the FHP, a 19-year-old driving an SUV crossed the median into oncoming traffic, striking the vehicle of a Brewton couple in the opposite lane.
The man who was killed was the driver of the other vehicle, and officials say he died at the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
