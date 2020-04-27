Florida deputies say woman steals car with baby inside

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) -- A woman in Walton County is facing felony charges after investigators said she stole a car with a baby inside.
It started around 3:20 p.m. on Monday at a gas station in Crestview. That's where police said 26-year-old Sabrina Livingston stole a red Cadillac sedan and started driving east on Interstate 10. According to investigators, a one-year-old child was in the car when it was stolen.
Police said Livingston left the vehicle at another gas station about 13 miles away.
The child was found unharmed and reunited with his parents. Deputies said Livingston was arrested and she claimed she didnt know the child was in the car when she took it.
