Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that every first responder in the state will receive a bonus.
The governor says the bonuses will be included in the state budget.
"The Legislature has passed and I will, when I sign the budget, which will hopefully be relatively soon, will sign into law, $1,000 bonuses for every sworn law enforcement officer, every EMT, every firefighter and every paramedic in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.
Federal stimulus money will be used to cover the bonus payments.
