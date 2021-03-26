The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the woman they say was involved in a shootout with troopers.

Authorities say 43-year-old Sonya Womble is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and other crimes.

The shootout happened Tuesday night in Escambia County near 10 Mile Road and Chemstrand Road.

Troopers say they were investigating a crash when Womble approached them and said she was overdosing on drugs.

Investigators say she then fired at troopers when they tried to call for help.

Troopers returned fire, but no one was hurt.