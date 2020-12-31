The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run in Okaloosa County Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead.
The victim was a 44-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach, according to authorities. His name has not been released.
This happened about 8 p.m. on Highway 98 near East Timberlake Drive.
Investigators say the car involved in the crash hit the pedestrian and drove away. They say the suspect was in a white car. The model is not known, but it has possible damage on the left front side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.