The Florida Highway Patrol is asking people to be watchful for the red Dodge pickup truck show in the accompanying photograph.
The FHP says the truck was involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash on Irwin Avenue in Cinco Bayou. This truck is believed to have struck a pedestrian in the roadway and fled the scene.
Anybody having information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Highway Patrol at 850-245-1402 or *347 on a cellular phone.
